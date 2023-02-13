Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Lucy Sharman-Munday Sells 23,410 Shares

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($151,958.17).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of EYE stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 541 ($6.50). 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,834. The company has a market cap of £150.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27,250.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 563.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 384 ($4.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.33).

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Recommended Stories

