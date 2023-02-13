Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of EAST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 47,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

