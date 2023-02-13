Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of EAST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 47,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 75.36% and a negative net margin of 59.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
