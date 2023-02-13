eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,356,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 4,223,083 shares.The stock last traded at $48.29 and had previously closed at $48.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

