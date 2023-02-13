Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,050,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,619,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

