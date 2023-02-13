Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

