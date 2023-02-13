Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 72.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDBL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter.
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
