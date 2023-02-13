eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
eGain Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.40 on Monday. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $300.24 million, a P/E ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
