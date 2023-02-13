eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.40 on Monday. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $300.24 million, a P/E ratio of -93.99 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in eGain by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

