Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $315,427.67 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

