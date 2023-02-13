Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

ESI stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

