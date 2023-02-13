Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.08 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $43.14 or 0.00198584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $20.03 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 24,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 24,991,762 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

