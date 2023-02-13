Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NYSE EDN opened at $8.74 on Monday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
