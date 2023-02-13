Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 256.44%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

