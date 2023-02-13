Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,207,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 3,051,469 shares.The stock last traded at $40.74 and had previously closed at $40.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 256.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after purchasing an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

