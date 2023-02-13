ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. 3,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.