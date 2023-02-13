Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,146.34 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and $147,146.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00025351 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 61,574,569 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.