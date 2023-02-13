Energy Web Token (EWT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.90 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $128.87 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00018100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00425660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.47 or 0.28196506 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s launch date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

