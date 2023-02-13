Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Position Boosted by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 585,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 80,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Entravision Communications stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.28. 54,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $533.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

