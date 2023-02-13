Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.
Equinix Price Performance
Shares of Equinix stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $738.32. 58,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $651.31.
Equinix Profile
Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
