ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $9.77 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $9.77 million and $103.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00044402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00218682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00868084 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $43.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars.

