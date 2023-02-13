Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

TSE ERO traded up C$0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching C$20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.48. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

