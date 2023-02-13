Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ESS opened at $233.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.61. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

