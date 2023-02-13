Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $132.13 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $21.05 or 0.00096619 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,791.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00424228 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015215 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00731660 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00563964 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00186937 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,267,176 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars.
