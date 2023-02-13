EthereumFair Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368,919.79 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $43.04 million and approximately $368,919.79 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded down 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00429157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,195.46 or 0.28428113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.36158336 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $381,369.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

