Euler One Day Volume Hits $1.42 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Euler has a total market cap of $65.29 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Euler has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $6.57 or 0.00030388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

