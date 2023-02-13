Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.86. 1,354,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,531,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jonestrading raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Euronav Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Euronav

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

