ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $463.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $380.26 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

