ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 198,624 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

