ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.85.

BIIB opened at $286.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

