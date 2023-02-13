ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 406.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,762 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Ashland worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $104.01 on Monday. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.