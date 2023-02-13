ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 499.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Huntsman worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 170.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.6 %

HUN stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntsman Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

