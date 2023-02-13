ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $16.80 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4,117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,803 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $505.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $599.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.42.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

