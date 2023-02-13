ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 136,820 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 136,820 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

