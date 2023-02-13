Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,763 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 345,611 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Down 8.6 %

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.