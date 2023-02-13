Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,998 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 345.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $119.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $490.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.