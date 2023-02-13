Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the January 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of DUO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 40,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,258. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.