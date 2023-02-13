Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up to $9.87

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $11.10. Fastly shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4,351,749 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.
The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,822 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 194,203 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
