FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,414 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after buying an additional 64,471 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,554,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,556,000 after buying an additional 118,794 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,279 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34.

