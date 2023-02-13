FDx Advisors Inc. Has $20.90 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,847 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 0.9% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after acquiring an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,992,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,213,000 after buying an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.45.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.