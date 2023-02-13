FDx Advisors Inc. Has $34.90 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,824 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Autodesk worth $34,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. FMR LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,334,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $224.87. 170,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average is $204.38. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

