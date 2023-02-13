FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,767. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $209.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.