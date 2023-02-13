FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,759 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,676. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $227.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

