FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,419 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 82,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $53.94.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
