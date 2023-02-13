FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 199,692 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 252.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,692 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $34.88. 101,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,867. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

