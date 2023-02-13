FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 12,638 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SCHP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.42. 237,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.