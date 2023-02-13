FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 12,638 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.42. 237,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.