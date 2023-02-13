FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,306 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $17,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,857,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.65. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.