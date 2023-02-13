FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 29,674 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,674 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTV traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,577. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

