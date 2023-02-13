Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 33.9% in January

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of AGM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.03. 20,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

