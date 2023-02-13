Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $109.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $6,150,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

