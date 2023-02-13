Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Hits $309.27 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $309.27 million and approximately $105.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00079848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024781 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003853 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.