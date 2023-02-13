Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,150 ($13.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 640 ($7.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.22) to GBX 1,200 ($14.42) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,457.78.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF remained flat at $13.62 during trading hours on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

